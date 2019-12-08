CLARK, Philippines – The Philippines continues to break barriers as the host country surpassed 100 gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, December 8.

Before the soft tennis women's double team of sisters Bambi Zoleta and Noelle Zoleta-Manalac clinched the country's 100th gold, the Philippine Blu Girls opened the day's haul with an expected title romp, while the men's baseball team also proved its dominance in Southeast Asia.

The women's golf team brought out its A-game as the duo of Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go gifted the Philippines with another double gold in the regional biennial meet.

Affer winning the hearts of Filipinos, surfer Roger Casugay, who saved his Indonesian competitor from drowning in the preliminaries, also won a mint of his own in the men's longboard event.

In skateboarding, Christiana Means scored her breakthrough gold medal in the park event after settling for two silvers behind Margielyn Didal.

The men's side pushed Philippine skateboarding's golden haul to 3 on Sunday as Jericho Francisco completed the sweep in the park event while Jaime De Lange ruled the men's downhill skateboarding event.

As expected, the Philippine Volcanoes dominated the men's division, blanking Malaysia 19-0 in the gold medal match.

The athletics team raked in 3 more gold medals thanks to the 4x100m mixed relay team anchored by Eric Cray, new record setter Natalie Rose Uy in the women's pole vault and Sarah Dequinan in the women's hepatathlon.

Over in Manila, Rubilen Amit defeated compatriot Chezka Centeno in the 9-ball event, while Pauline Lopez reclaimed the gold in her return to the women's -57kg event. – Rappler.com