MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men's volleyball team finally gets the attention it deserves and we are all here for it.

Filipinos witnessed history on Sunday, December 8 as the Philippines dethrones Thailand in 5 sets, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15, to reach their first Southeast Asian Games men's volleyball gold medal match in 42 years.

HISTORIC WIN!



The Philippines DETHRONES Thailand in 5 sets, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15, to set their first SEA Games men's volleyball gold medal match in 42 years! #SEAGames2019 Photos by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler https://t.co/XeZO9rjeX7 pic.twitter.com/FAdOb5M3dl — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 8, 2019

Members of the national men's volleyball team tweeted their gratitude for all the support from fellow Filipinos.

Sarap maging Pinoy!! Hindi pa tapos!! Lalaban pa tayo hanggang sa dulo!! — Marck Espejo (@MarckEspejooo) December 8, 2019

This is the Philippine Men’s Volleyball Team! Lumalaban PARA SA BANSA! #WeEinAsOne #SamBansa — John Vic O.De Guzman (@deguzmanjohnvic) December 8, 2019

It was an emotional moment for sports fans and spectators as Philippine men's volleyball, which usually plays second fiddle to women's action, finally takes the spotlight.

Even the women's volleyball players couldn't help but express their appreciation for the men's national team's historic feat.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR MEN’S VOLLEYBALL TEAM FOR DETHRONING THAILAND!!!! Now it’s time to fight for the GOLD! ANG SARAP MAGING PINOY!!!!!! #SEAGames2019 — Mika Aereen M. Reyes (@MikaReyesLovers) December 8, 2019

The Philippine Men’s Volleyball Team is so lucky to have not just one but two great all-around players in Espejo and Bagunas.



ICONIC DUO! #GOATs@MarckEspejooo @bryanbagunas08 pic.twitter.com/Aa1HHE49Id — EJ Laure FP (@ennajielaure) December 8, 2019

H I S T O R Y for the Philippine Men’s Volleyball Team They escape with this win against the defending champions Thailand in 5 sets for a chance to get GOLD — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) December 8, 2019

WHAT. A. GAME!!!!!!!! — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) December 8, 2019

PUSONG PALABAN!!! Sarap maging balibolista! So proud of our mens team. Historic win against Thailand! Laban tayo hanggang duloooo! Go for GOLD, Pinas! #Sambansa #WeWinAsOne #SEAGames2019 — Charo Soriano (@itscharosoriano) December 8, 2019

Here are more tweets about the match:

The Philippines will battle Indonesia for the gold on Tuesday, December 10. – Rappler.com