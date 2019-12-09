CLARK, Philippines – Proving they're on top of their game again, the Philippine Volcanoes dominated the men's division to reclaim the crown as the Lady Volcanoes settled for second in the women's class of the rugby 7s competition of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games Sunday, December 8 at the Parade Grounds.

The Volcanoes blasted defending champion Malaysia, 19-0, to capture the gold medal in the men's category.

In 2017, the Philippines missed the podium and wound up 4th in the Kuala Lumpur edition. In their last title run, the Volcanoes also defeated the Malaysians in the finals after scoring a 24-7 triumph in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

Meanwhile, the Lady Volcanoes lost to Thailand, 7-17, in the women's gold medal round.

The Lady Volcanoes, who saw action in two tournaments in China this year where they faced the top 8 teams in Asia, also bowed to the Thais in a 7-38 decision in the preliminaries. – Rappler.com