CLARK, Pampanga – After his impressive gold-medal run and inspiring heroic act, surfing chamion Roger Casugay earned the distinction to serve as the Philippines' flag bearer in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games closing ceremonies on Wednesday, December 11 at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez made the announcement on Monday, December 9, noting Casugay – whose story went viral for rescuing an Indonesian opponent in the middle of competition – exemplified the sportsmanship of Filipino athletes that merited him the honor. (READ: 'Heart of gold': Pinoy SEA Games surfer lauded for saving competitor from drowning)

Casugay also contributed to the Philippines' record-setting medal haul on Sunday when he ruled the longboard event after beating local favorite Rogelio Esquivel Jr in an all-Filipino final with a score of 14.50 as to Esquivel's 14.20 mark. (READ: Hero surfer Casugay beats Indonesian he saved before golden ride)

But Casugay downplayed his heroic act. (READ: Surf savior and champ Roger Casugay: 'I’m not a hero')

“No, I'm not a hero,” Casugay said. “I didn't really save him from drowning. He is a good swimmer. I just calmed him down.”

Last Friday, December 6, Casugay was going head-to-head against Arip Nurhidiyat when the leash on the Indonesian's surfboard got detached during the event. As Arip got swept away by the waves, Casugay paddled out to help him. – Rappler.com