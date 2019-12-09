MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over for Timor-Leste.

Enduring 7 days without a podium finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Timor-Leste finally tallied one on the medal board on Sunday, December 8, winning a bronze in taekwondo before securing virtual third-place finishes in two more boxing events.

Amorin Imbrolia Araujo dos Reis delivered the first medal for Timor-Leste, settling for bronze in the featherweight division of women's taekwondo.

Realizing the feat she accomplished, Araujo dos Reis could not hold back tears when she was awarded the medal.

Although their contributions have yet to reflect in the official medal tally, Jose Barreto Quintas da Silva and Frederico Soares Sarmento are already assured of bronze medals in boxing.

Quintas da Silva (lightweight) and Soares Sarmento (heavyweight) both reached the semifinals but lost to their respective foes.

Their bronze-medal victories have been celebrated by Filipinos, who rallied behind Timor-Leste on social media in its quest of not going empty-handed in the Games. – Rappler.com