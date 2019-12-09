MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Lim captured the Philippines' second gold medal in karatedo in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after ruling the women's +61kg division on Monday, December 9.

Lim, the daughter of PBA legend Samboy, joined her father as a SEA Games gold medalist with a slim 2-1 victory over Indonesia's Zefanya Ceyco before a rowdy crowd at the World Trade Center.

Seeing Ceyco knot the score at 1-1, Lim delivered a stomach hit to gain the lead before protecting it in the dying seconds to walk away with the top prize.

Jamie Berberabe Lim, daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim, wins another gold medal for the Philippine karatedo team in the women's +61kg class. #SEAGames2019 | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/1DOPcHL8Tp — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 9, 2019

It was an impressive victory for Lim after taking a break from the sport for 4 years to focus on her studies, which resulted in her graduating summa cum laude with a BS Mathematics degree from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in June.

"After I graduated summa cum laude, I thought I won't get the gold because I had enough luck this year. But trust really goes a long way," Lim said in a mix of Filipino and English.

WHAT A YEAR for Jamie Lim!



The BS Mathematics major graduated summa cum laude from UP Diliman in June and won a karatedo gold medal in the SEA Games despite stopping for 4 years in the sport to focus on her studies. #SEAGames2019 | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/Ir4dvp0JZr — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 9, 2019

Earlier in the tournament, Junna Tsukii won the Philippines' other karatedo gold medal in the women's -55kg division. – Rappler.com