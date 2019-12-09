MANILA, Philippines — Charmaine Dolar carried the fight for the Philippines as she landed on the podium in the aerobic gymnastics individual event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Monday, December 9, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Dolor bagged the bronze – the only medal the Philippines secured in the aero events – with a score of 18.799 while Vietnam’s Tran Ngoc Thuy VI (21.200) took the gold and Thailand’s Intakul Chawisa (20.325) the silver.

The Filipina gymnast Dolar together with Carl Joshua Tangonan fell short in the mixed pair event as they finished last in the four-team field at 18.950.

Vietnam and Thailand also shared the top spot in the mixed pair as both scored 20.900, followed by Indonedia at 19.350.

Vietnam dominated and clinched another gold in the aerobic gymnastics trio event as the Philippines again missed the podium. — Rappler.com