MANILA, Philippines – Jerry Olsim captured the Philippines' first gold medal in kickboxing in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as another Filipino struck gold in taekwondo on Monday, December 9.

The Team Lakay member scored a shutout 3-0 win over Thailand's Sarayut Klinming to rule the men's -69kg kick light, spearheading the Philippines three-medal kickboxing haul at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Jomar Bolangui (men's -54kg low kick) and Renalyn Daquel (women's -48kg full contact), meanwhile, settled for back-to-back kickboxing silver medals.

Over at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, taekwondo jin Kurt Bryan Barbosa obliterated Indonesia's Reinaldy Atmanegara, 26-10, in the men's -54kg finals.

Barbosa led 12-3 after the opening round and never looked back as the Philippines hiked its gold medal tally in the sport to 8.

Rheza Aragon (women's -49kg) added a silver for the taekwondo team, while Veronica Garces (women's -46kg), Baby Jessica Cabanal (women's -53kg) chipped in a bronze medal apiece.

Also delivering a taekwondo bronze for the Philippines are Dex Ian Chavez (men's -58kg) and Kurt Pajuelas (men's -63kg). – Rappler.com