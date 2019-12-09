CLARK, Pampanga – The Philippines proved that it still rules Southeast Asian boxing as the Pinoy pugs finished on top with 7 golds, 3 silvers, and 2 bronzes on Monday, December 9.

Women's boxing world champions Nesthy Petecio and Josie Gabuco led the women's team, while the usual names of Carlo Paalam, Rogen Ladon, James Palicte, Eumir Marcial and Charly Suarez dominated the men's competition.

Jiu-jitsu action also got going as world champion Meggie Ochoa, Carlo Peña and Dean Roxas bagged the golds on the first day of competition.

Karateka Jamie Lim, the BS Mathematics summa cum laude from University of the Philippines, fulfilled her promise of bringing home a SEA Games gold in the women's +61kg kumite event for her father and PBA legend Samboy Lim.

Team Lakay member Jerry Olsim struck gold in the men's 69kg kick light event, while taekwondo jin Kurt Bryan Barbosa won the men's finweight.

The Philippine billiards team also nabbed another gold thanks to Dennis Orcollo, who snatched the 10-ball gold.

The husband and wife tandem of Paul Marton and Rachelle Anne dela Cruz also rallied against Vietnam to cop Philippine archery's lone gold in the regional biennial meet. – Rappler.com