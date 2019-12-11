CLARK, Philippines – As the 2019 Southeast Asian Games finally comes to a close, the host country Philippines officially reclaims the overall championship in the regional biennial meet for the first time in 14 years.

But more than just a celebration of Filipino pride, it's a salute to the incredible feats of all Southeast Asian athletes who delivered thrilling performances, shattered regional and national records, and inspired with their sportsmanship, dedication and passion.

The closing ceremony gets going at 6 pm at the New Clark City in Tarlac with showstoppers bannered by Filipino international performer Apl.de.Ap and the Black Eyed Peas.

Follow Rappler's live blog for updates:

SEAG Closing Ceremonies - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

