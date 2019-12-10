CAPAS, Philippines – Aries Toledo sustained his strength throughout the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to defend the men's decathlon title on Tuesday, December 10 at the New Clark City Athletics stadium.

Toledo, 25, was unstoppable until the end as he topped the table with 7,033 points.

Vietnam's Van Sui Bui crossed the line first in the last event, the men's 1500m, to edge Pinoy Janry Ubas for the silver with 6,911 points.

The Philippines had hoped for a 1-2 finish in the event that tags the winner as Southeast Asia's "strongest man."

Ubas' 5th place result in the men's 1500m run, however, was not enough to put a lock on 2nd place. He ended his SEA Games campaign with 6,796 points.

A Nueva Ecija native, Toledo rose to Southeast Asian dominance after he dethroned the 2015 SEA Games titlist Vietnam’s Nguyễn Văn Huê in his debut in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur games. – Rappler.com