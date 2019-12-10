MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball never stops for Marck Espejo.

Fresh off a historic silver medal finish with the Philippine men’s volleyball team at the 2019 Southeast Asian games, the five-time UAAP MVP is set to leave for Thailand as an import for the Visakha Volleyball Club.

“Before nung game, may pinasa sa aking article. Siguro Thailand na rin naglabas. Maglalaro ako sa isang Thai club, Visakha. Aalis ako sa [December 15] hanggang April,” he said in the postgame presser.

(Before the game, an article was passed to me. I guess Thailand released it. I’m playing for Visakha, a Thai club. I’ll be there from the 15th until April.)

Prior to his second stint as a foreign league import, the 22-year-old spiker played for Japan’s Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler until January this year.

He then led the Cignal HD Spikers to back-to-back Spikers’ Turf titles before shifting his focus on his national team duties for the SEA Games.

Incidentally, Espejo was instrumental in the Philippines’ massive five-set upset of former four-time reigning SEA Games champion Thailand in the semifinals before the country asked for his services to play in the Thailand League.

In that game, he scored 20 points against his new captain Kitsada Somkane, who tallied 7 markers in the shocking loss. – Rappler.com