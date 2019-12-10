CLARK, Philippines – On the penultimate day of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines extended its dominance in several sporting events on Tuesday, December 10, at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium.

Eric Cray and Aries Toledo capped Philippine athletics' campaign on a high note as Cray clinched his fourth straight men's 400m hurdles gold, while Toledo nailed back-to-back decathlon titles.

Gilas Pilipinas remained the undisputed kings of basketball as it copped its 13th straight gold medal anfd 18th overall while the Gilas Women's side scored a breakthrough gold.

Caviar 'Enderr' Acampado capped off Sibol Philippines' stint in esports' debut in the regional biennial meet by ruling the StarCraft II event.

Enderr's top finish pushed Sibol's haul to 3 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

It's a double gold each for Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno as they ruled the women's 9-ball pool doubles.

Philippine soft tennis swept the men's competition thanks to Joseph Arcilla and the pair of Mikoff Manduriao and Dheo Talatayod.

The Philippine men's shooting team – composed of Eric Ang, Carlos Carag and Alexander Topacio – downed Malaysia, 2-1, for the gold medal in the men’s trap category.

Annie Ramirez and Adrian Guggenheim pushed the Philippine jiu-jitsu team's haul to 5 golds in the women's -55kg and men's -77kg events.

Team Lakay members Gina Iniong and Jean Claude Saclag took home two more gold medals for the Philippine kickboxing team. – Rappler.com

