CLARK, Pampanga – Star gymnast Carlos Yulo is set to receive a total of P3.2 million cash bonus as President Rodrigo Duterte awards additional incentives to Filipino medalists in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Duterte promised P250,000 for a gold medal, P150,000 for a silver and P100,000 for a bronze on top of the incentive system of the Philippine Sports Commission Act (RA 10699) and the Philippine Olympic Committee's P300,000 bonus for gold medalists, which makes each SEA Games gold worth P850,000.

The PSC Act awards P300,000 for a gold, P150,000 for a silver and P60,000 for a bronze in the regional meet.

Yulo emerged as the most bemedalled athlete of the Philippine contingent with 2 golds and 5 silvers.

The Philippines' first world gymnastics champion ruled the men's all-around event and his signature floor exercises event, then settled for runner-up finishes in the vault, still rings, pommel horse, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Malacañang is expected to give out incentives to 149 gold, 117 silver and 120 bronze medalists as the Philippines claimed the overall championship in its hosting of the biennial event.

The SEA Games winners will receive the bonus from Duterte in an awarding ceremony in Malacañang on Wednesday, December 18. – Rappler.com