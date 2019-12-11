CLARK, Philippines – As the Philippines’ hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games came to a close, the host country made sure it penned a perfect ending.

The Philippines emerged as the overall champion for the first time in 14 years after recording an all-time high of 149 gold medals from hosting 56 sports with 530 events. ('Worth it': Philippines reclaims SEA Games 2019 overall championship)

Filipinos also witnessed the first surfer to serve as Philippine flag bearer as Roger Casogay earned the honor after a SEA Games run to remember.

“This is a big opportunity, especially this is the first time in history that a surfer was named the flag bearer. So happy to be part of the SEA Games,” said Casogay, who also won the Games' Fair Play Award.

Swimming stars Quah Zheng Wen of Singapore and Nguyen Thi Anh Vien of Vietnam won the 2019 SEA Games Best Male and Female Athletes honors, respectively, for winning the most individual gold medals.

The Philippines then brought the curtains down with world-class acts like Arnel Pineda and The Black Eyed Peas, who electrified the audience of New Clark City with rock and hiphop beats.

The 2019 SEA Games host turned over the regional biennial meet’s flag to Vietnam, which will host the next edition in 2021. – Rappler.com