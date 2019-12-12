MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos celebrated with pride as the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games drew to a close on Wednesday, December 11, with the Philippines reclaiming the overall championship for the first time in 14 years.

The Philippines mounted a successful closing ceremony, from the parade of athletes and delegates from different countries, to performances of world-class Filipino artists. (WATCH: PH delivers perfect ending in SEA Games 2019)

But as it turned out, not everybody was pleased with the speech delivered by Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) chair and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

During the SEA Games 2019 closing ceremony, Cayetano delivered a message to the athletes and delegates of the biennial event but later on talked about politics – which most Twitter users found "inappropriate" for the event.

Here are some reactions about Cayetano's speech:

