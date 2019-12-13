MANILA, Philippines – Filipino athletes made sure their names were recorded in history books as they shattered records in 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The national team conquered the inaugural obstacle course racing and set 4 new world records as Kevin Pascua clocked a record-breaking 29.92 seconds in the men's 100 meters x 10 event while Rochelle Suarez topped the women's 100m x 10 event and set the record at 46.79s.

Nathaniel Sanchez, Jeffrey Reginio, Diana Buhler and Keilah Rodriguez smashed the record in obstacle race mixed team relay 400m x 12 event after fielding a time of 1 minute and 59.56 seconds while Monolito Divina, Kyle Antolin, Deanne Moncada and Kaizen Dela Serna set the best time in obstacle race mixed team assist 400m x 12 event in 3:48.35.

Just months after qualifying in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, pole vaulter EJ Obiena snagged his first SEA Games gold and listed a new meet-best of 5.45 meters while Natalie Uy did the same in women's pole vault as she jumped in 4.25 meters.

William Morrison III flexed his way to the top of the podium and registered a SEA Games record of 18.38 meters in men's shot put.

Kristina Knott proved to be the new queen of sprint as she set a new SEA Games record in women's 200m in 23.01s, just hours after she clocked 23.07s during the preliminaries.

Knott also joined Zion Corrales Nelson, Kyla and Kayla Richardson in the women's 4x100 meter relay, where they set a new national record after finishing in 44.57s.

Filipino tankers had a phenomenal outing in this year's meet and broke multiple national records.

Fil-Am James Deiparine rewrote history in the men's 100m backstroke event as he ended the Philippines’ 10-year drought for gold by clocking a national and SEA Games record of 1 minute and 1.46 seconds.

Swimming veteran Jasmine Alkhaldi shattered national records in women's 50m freestyle (25.48s), women's 50m backstroke (29.53), women's 50m butterfly (27.09), women's 100m freestyle (55.76), and women's 100m butterfly (1:0.39).

Alkhaldi also joined Chloe Isleta, Desiree Manaoang, Remedy Rule in setting new national records in women's 4x100m medley relay (4:11.10), women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay (3:47.05) and women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay (8:15.46).

Isleta then tallied a new national record in women’s 100m backstroke after clocking 1:2.97, while Joy Rodgers nabbed the national best in women’s 50m breaststroke (33.09).

Remedy Rule got the country's new record in the women's 200m butterfly (2:10.99) and joined Alkhaldi, Nicole Oliva and Xiandi Chua in breaking the country's record in 4x100m freestyle relay (3:47.05).

Luke Gebbie was just as impressive as he set the national record in men's 50m butterfly (24.34) and men's 50m freestyle (22.62). Gebbie then teamed up with Maurice Ilustre, Jean-pierre Khouzam and Jarod Hatch in men's 4x100m freestyle relay to put up another national best (3:22.32).

WORLD RECORD

Kevin Pascua, Men's Obstacle Race 100mx10, 29.92s

Rochelle Suarez, Women's Obstacle Race 100mx10, 46.70s

Nathaniel Sanchez, Jeffrey Reginio, Diana Buhler, Keilah Rodriguez, Obstacle Race Mixed Team Relay 400mx12, 1m 59.56s

Monolito Divina, Kyle Antolin, Deanne Moncada, Kaizen Dela Serna, Obstacle Race Mixed Team Assist 400m x 12, 3m 48.35s

SEA GAMES RECORD

James Deiparine, Men's 100m breaststroke, 1m 1.46s

Kristina Marie Knott, Women 200m, 23.01s

Natalie Uy, Women Pole Vault, 4.25m

EJ Obiena, Men Pole Vault, 5.45m

William Morrison, Men's Shot Put, 18.38m

PHILIPPINE RECORD

Jasmine Alkhaldi, Women's 50m freestyle, 25.48s; Women's 100m freestyle, 55.76s; Women's 50m backstroke 29.53s; Women's 50m butterfly, 27.09; Women's 100m butterfly, 1m 0.39s

Remedy Rule, Women's 200m butterfly, 2m 10.99s; Men’s 50m free, 22.62 seconds

Jasmine Alkhaldi, Chloe Isleta, Desiree Manaoang, Remedy Rule, Women's 4x100m medley relay, 4m 11.10s; Women's 4x100m freestyle relay, 3m 47.05s; Women's 4x200m freestyle relay, 8m 15.46s

Luke Gebbie, Men's 50m butterfly, 24.34s

Luke Gebbie, Maurice Ilustre, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Jarod Hatch, Men's 4x100 freestyle relay, 3m 22.32s

Chloe Isleta, Women’s 100m backstroke, 1m 2.97s

Remedy Rule, Nicole Oliva, Xiandi Chua, Jasmine Alkhaldi, 4x100m freestyle relay, 3m 47.05s

Joy Rodgers, Women’s 50m breaststroke, 33.09s

Zion Corrales Nelson, Kyla Richardson, Kayla Richardson, Kristina Knott, Womens’ 4x100m relay, 44.57 seconds

– Rappler.com