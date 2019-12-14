TAGAYTAY, Philippines – After their impressive stint in 2019 Southeast Asian Games, skateboarding champion Margielyn Didal and the rest of the Philippine team called for more support for the skateboarding community.

The Philippines captured 11 medals, including 6 golds, in skateboarding to emerge as one of the top performing sports in the 30th edition of the regional meet.

So Didal, who copped the gold in the Game of S.K.A.T.E and street events, hopes to see more skateparks where they can train.

"We need to wake up," said the 2018 Asian Games street skateboarding champion. "We don't have a skate park still. Para magising po lahat na kailangan natin ng skate parks [for us to have] more medals to come."

(We need to wake up that we need more skate parks for us to have more medals to come.)

Team manager Anthony Claravall highlighted their need for facilities, stating that the Filipina skateboarding star had to travel overseas to maintain her tip-top condition.

"Unfortunately for her to be here, to be in the podium, to get a gold medal, she cannot be home," Claravall said of the 20-year-old Cebuana.

Claravall noted the skateboarding programs of other Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, which fielded a 10-year-old bronze medalist in women's street.

"Hopefully we can do the same here and we can support [Didal and Christiana Means],” said Claravall. "I believe that these are the best female skateboarders in Asia."

Means snagged a gold medal in the skateboarding park event and also secured silvers behind Didal in Game of S.K.A.T.E and street.

Didal noted the struggles and stereotypical impressions that skateboarders face in the country. (WATCH: Margielyn Didal stands up for PH skate scene)

"Kahit pumunta kami sa mall, bawal may dalang board, LRT din bawal,” said Didal.

"Isa lang masasabi namin, paano ba yan yung pinagbabawal niyo na, tawagin na nating sport ngayon, nagdeliver sa inyo ng medal?”

“Kaya 'wag niyo po maliitin yung mga batang nasa kalsada, ‘wag po natin maliitin kasi baka sila yung kinabukasan natin na magreraise ng flag," Didal added.

(We can't go to malls and ride trains with our boards. How can that be the case when it's a sport that's now delivering medals? So never underestimate the kids you see skating in the streets because you never now, they might be the next one to raise our flag.)