MANILA, Philippines – Wakeboarding quietly delivered and contributed to the Philippines' success in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Little has been heard from this sport during the magical 12 days of the biennial meet, but wakeboarding netted 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals in what could be its most productive showing in years.

Jhondi Wallace (men's wakeskating) and Susan Larsson (women's skating) notched 2 of the 5 gold medals at stake, while Samantha Bermudez (wakeboarding) and Raphael Trinidad (wakeboarding) settled for silver.

Ralph Villaro (wakeboarding) and Christian Joson (wakeskating) produced the two bronze medals.

"This has been our strongest showing yet in the biennial meet as Thais and Indons dominated the previous tournaments. But we trained so hard for this SEA Games and we glad we delivered," said Bermudez.

The two other gold medals were won by Thailand while Indonesia got one.

With its SEA Games success, the team looks to make waves in the Cablepark World Championships in Thailand next year. – Rappler.com