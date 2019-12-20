MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) president Michael Barredo confirmed on Friday, December 20, that the 10th ASEAN Para Games in Manila will be rescheduled to March 2020.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) decided to make the change due to funding constraints and logistical considerations and recommended to reset the event to a later date.

The regional biennial meet for the differently-abled was slated to happen from January 18 to 25, 2020.

"While we have made every effort to prepare the Games in the past one and a half years, matters well beyond our control are compelling us to reschedule the event," said Barredo in a statement.

He added that they are looking to reset it for March next year "to be able to have enough time for financial and logistical matters to be settled."

The PPC has endorsed the said change to the ASEAN Para Sports Federation. They have also requested the PSC to communicate with their ASEAN counterparts so that respective Ministers can assist their NPCs on the said move.

The Para Games, which is a twin-event of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, was being organized along side the regional biennial meet which wrapped up on December 11. – Rappler.com