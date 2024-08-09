‘Godlike’ Steph Curry keeps US alive in quest for Olympic gold after 36-point explosion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GODLIKE. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry of United States both react during the semifinal versus Serbia.

PARIS, France – Sniper guard Stephen Curry delivered what teammate Kevin Durant described as a “godlike performance” to keep the US quest for an Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball alive on Thursday, August 8 (Monday, August 9, Manila time) in an incredible comeback win against Serbia.

Curry, the team captain, poured in a staggering 36 points that helped the United States erase a 17-point deficit, sinking three-pointer after three-pointer to keep his side afloat in the semifinal.

The United States was behind for most of the game and held the lead for less than three and a half minutes in the crucial fourth quarter to secure a spot in the gold medal game on Saturday, August 10 (Sunday, August 11) against hosts France.

“That was a godlike performance,” Kevin Durant, a forward for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns who had nine points against Serbia, said of Curry.

“Steph, he felt like he was struggling throughout the whole tournament and tonight, he showed up. God was with him tonight. He was with us tonight and through Steph.”

While Durant described it as one of the best games he had ever seen Curry play, the four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors shrugged off his personal contribution to the victory, saying his performance was merely what the game called for.

“I haven’t had many opportunities and haven’t shot the ball well the whole tournament,” said the 36-year-old. “But it doesn’t waver your confidence to meet the moment.”

“You live for those moments and doesn’t matter if you shoot three times or however many I shot tonight.”

Curry, who sank 9 of 14 three-point shots on Thursday, said the United States would need to dominate early in the final against France for a chance at gold.

“I know they’re going to feed off their home energy,” Curry said of France, who beat Germany 73-69 earlier on Thursday to reach the final.

“We have to get off to a better start than we did tonight.” – Rappler.com