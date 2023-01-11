Stacked Strong Group adds Lastimosa, Cagulangan, Lopez, Oczon for Dubai tilt

STARS ARE OUT. Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa (left) and UP's JD Cagulangan at the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group Realty continues to beef up its already stacked team for the upcoming 2023 Dubai International Basketball Championship, adding collegiate standouts Jerom Lastimosa, JD Cagulangan, Migs Oczon and former Ateneo high school phenom LeBron Lopez.

Head coach Charles Tiu confirmed the development on Wednesday, January 11, just two days after he revealed the signing of former NBA player and PBA import Shabazz Muhammad.

Lastimosa has cemented his reputation in Adamson as one of the country’s best young shooters and playmakers, while Cagulangan helped UP win a historic UAAP men’s basketball title in Season 84 in the first half of 2022.

Oczon has lit up the NCAA with his torrid shooting alongside fellow CSB and Strong Group teammate Will Gozum, while Lopez remains one of the country’s most tantalizing prospects after an eye-opening stint for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets high school squad.

The young quartet will join Muhammad and his fellow ex-NBA standouts Nick Young and Renaldo Balkman, as local stars like Ange Kouame, Gozum, Justine Baltazar, Sedrick Barefield, and BJ Andrade round out the team’s core.

Strong Group Realty, owned by 22-year-old executive and former Ateneo player Jacob Lao, will soon head to Dubai for the pocket tournament happening from January 27 to February 5. – Rappler.com