AT A GLANCE: Highlights of historic Philippine campaign in Paris Olympics

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Following practically a century of dormancy on the world stage, the Filipino contingent’s medal haul in the 2024 Paris Olympics proves that the Philippines is here to fight the world’s best with full confidence.
Here are some of the notable moments from the Philippines’ historic campaign:
Read more here:
– with graphics by Andoy Edoria/Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.