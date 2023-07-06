Olympic silver medalist Kayla Sanchez comes home; World Aquatics approves transfer

World Aquatics, the top swimming governing body, approves Olympic swimmer Kayla Sanchez's transfer from Canada to the Philippines, finally making her eligible for the upcoming Asian Games in China

MANILA, Philippines – In a complicated time of top athletes leaving the Philippines, the country finally gets some talent back home.

Swimming Olympic silver medalist Kayla Sanchez has completed her federation transfer to the Philippines from Canada on Thursday, July 6, following a one-year residency, per the World Aquatics governing body.

“The World Aquatics has approved the request for the sport nationality’s change of the Athlete [Sanchez], born on 7 April 2001, in the Aquatics sports of Swimming, from Canada (CAN) to Philippines (PHI),” said World Aquatics legal counsel Loic Loutan in a letter dated Tuesday, July 4, and transmitted to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Thursday.

“Therefore, the Athlete is entitled to represent Philippines (PHI) in international competitions from 6 July 2023 onwards,” Loutan added.

Born to Filipino immigrants, the 22-year-old Sanchez continued to show glimpses of her massive potential in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning silver in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay and bronze in the 4 x 100m medley relay.

She is also a three-time world champion – all part of a huge haul in the 2021 Abu Dhabi World Swimming Championships.

Set to debut under the Philippine flag for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sanchez and her coaches announced their intention to withdraw from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, to fully focus on her first assignment as a full-fledged Filipina competitor. – Rappler.com