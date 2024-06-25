Swimmers Kayla Sanchez, Jarod Hatch set to make Olympic splash through universality

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CATCH BREATH. Kayla Sanchez in action for the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch are expected to join the Philippines' current 18-man roster for the Paris Games, with the country set to send at least 20 athletes to the Olympics for the first time in over two decades

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is on track to send at least 20 athletes to the Olympics for the first time in over two decades as swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch close in on Paris Games berths.

Sanchez and Hatch are set to join the Philippines’ current 18-man roster after Philippine Aquatics nominated them for universality places – berths given to underrepresented countries in the Olympics.

World Aquatics will confirm the allocation of universality spots for eligible countries on July 3.

A member of the bemedalled Canadian squads that won the women’s 4x100m freestyle silver and 4x100m medley bronze in the Tokyo Games, Sanchez returns to the Olympics this time as a member of the Philippine team.

Born to Filipino parents who migrated to Canada, the 23-year-old Sanchez switched nationalities last year.

Sanchez will compete in the women’s 100m freestyle, where she is a former bronze medalist in the World Junior Championships.

Meanwhile, Hatch will see action in the men’s 100m butterfly.

Hatch, 25, won three medals in the previous Southeast Asia Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, last year, including a silver in the mixed 4×100 medley relay and bronzes in the men’s 50m and 100 butterfly.

With Sanchez and Hatch expected to make the Olympic cast, the Philippines will surpass its athlete count in the Tokyo Games, where 19 competed.

The last time the Philippines qualified 20 athletes to the Olympics came in the 2000 Sydney Games.

Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina were the latest Filipinos to punch their Olympic tickets as they formalized their entries on Tuesday, June 25.

More are expected to qualify, with athletics standouts Lauren Hoffman, John Tolentino, Kristina Knott, and Janry Ubas seeking to catch the last bus to Paris. – Rappler.com