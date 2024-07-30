Swimmer Kayla Sanchez ends Paris Olympics bid after semifinal exit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROUD. Swimmer Kayla Sanchez of the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kayla Sanchez exits the Paris Olympics after finishing 15th out of 16 semifinalists in the women's swimming 100m freestyle

MANILA, Philippines – Swimmer Kayla Sanchez concluded what many hope is just the first of many Olympic stints for the Philippines.

Sanchez, 23, exited the Games after finishing 15th out of 16 semifinalists in the women’s 100-meter freestyle at the Paris La Defense Arena on Tuesday, July 30 (Wednesday, July 31, Manila time).

Clocking 54.21 seconds, Sanchez missed the top-eight cutoff for the final and became the eighth member of the 22-strong Team Philippines to get eliminated.

Gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar, fencer Samantha Catantan, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, rower Joanie Degalco, and boxer Eumir Marcial all bowed out of medal contention in their respective events.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Bernadette Haughey topped the semifinals with 52.64 seconds followed by Australia’s Shayna Jack (52.72) and Mollie O’Callaghan (52.75) at second and third, respectively.

World record holder Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden, who recorded the fastest time in the heats, made the final with a sixth-best semifinal mark of 52.87. seconds.

Sanchez finished over a second off for the last final spot, with the USA’s Gretchen Walsh (53.18) making the cut at eighth.

Despite her exit, Sanchez enjoyed a memorable Olympic debut for the Philippines as she shared 10th place in the heats and reset her own national record, clocking 53.67 seconds to erase her previous mark of 54.25 seconds.

Sanchez made her way back to the Olympics after helping Canada win a 4x100m freestyle silver and a 4x100m medley bronze in the Tokyo Games.

Born in Singapore to Filipino parents, Sanchez represented Canada from 2016 to 2022 before she decided to compete for the Philippines. – Rappler.com