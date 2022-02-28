Brickman, Kaohsiung edge Heading, Taichung in OT win

BACK ON TRACK. Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas notch their 12th win in 16 games.

Taiwan T1 League leaders Kaohsiung Aquas bounce back from their previous loss by surviving the Taichung Suns in overtime

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas got back on track in the T1 League in Taiwan at the expense of the Taichung Suns’ winning streak after a 122-113 overtime victory on Monday, February 28.

Filipino-American Brickman netted 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists as the league-leading Aquas bounced back from their loss to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears last Saturday, February 26, and improved their record to 12-4.

Yu Huan-Ya led Kaohsiung in scoring with 26 points, while Lithuanian import Mindaugas Kupsas churned out a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds on top of 5 assists and 2 steals.

Providing the Aquas another weapon off the bench, American Ferrakohn Hall tallied 22 points and 7 rebounds.

It has been a roller-coaster last couple of games for Kaohsiung, which has seen its lead over the second-placer New Taipei CTBC DEA (11-6) in the team standings dwindle.

After winning nine of their first 10 games, the Aquas split their last six matches.

But Kaohsiung proved why it owns the best record in the league by outlasting Taichung, which saw its two-game winning streak snapped.

After forcing an extra period off a Mindaugas bucket, 105-105, the Aquas dominated in overtime as they outscored the Suns, 17-8, with Brickman scoring or assisting on 8 of those crucial points.

Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading erupted for 36 points off 7 three-pointers to match his season-high, but his explosion went for naught in the Taichung loss.

Palestinian reinforcement Sani Sakakini delivered 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Suns, who remained at fourth place in the six-team league with a 9-6 card. – Rappler.com