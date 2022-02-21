Heading drains 10 triples as Taichung scores bounce back win in T1 League

SHOOTER. Jordan Heading finds his touch from long distance for Taichung.

Jordan Heading makes it rain from deep to power Taichung to a 20-point rout of Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Heading shot the lights out to steer the Taichung Suns back to the winning track in the T1 League following a 115-95 blowout of the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Sunday, February 20.

Heading exploded for a game-high 36 points off 10 three-pointers as Taichung bounced back from its previous loss to the league-leading Kaohsiung Aquas to improve to 8-6.

Taiwan had no answer for the Gilas Pilipinas guard, who shot 59% from long range, a superb clip considering the number of three-pointers he took.

Palestinian import Sani Sakikini took the back seat on offense but still produced 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Suns, while American Anthony Tucker scattered 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Locals Chen Ching-Huan and Su Yi-China produced 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Taichung.

The HeroBears absorbed their second straight loss and dropped to a tie at 8-6 with the Suns.

Taiwan, though, edged Taichung for third place by virtue of holding the lead in their season series, 3-2.

American Ramon Galloway led the HeroBears in the loss with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while former Meralco Bolts reinforcement Diamond Stone had 18 points and 7 rebounds. – Rappler.com