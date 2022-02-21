Sports
Heading drains 10 triples as Taichung scores bounce back win in T1 League

Delfin Dioquino
Jordan Heading makes it rain from deep to power Taichung to a 20-point rout of Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Heading shot the lights out to steer the Taichung Suns back to the winning track in the T1 League following a 115-95 blowout of the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Sunday, February 20.

Heading exploded for a game-high 36 points off 10 three-pointers as Taichung bounced back from its previous loss to the league-leading Kaohsiung Aquas to improve to 8-6.

Taiwan had no answer for the Gilas Pilipinas guard, who shot 59% from long range, a superb clip considering the number of three-pointers he took.

Palestinian import Sani Sakikini took the back seat on offense but still produced 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Suns, while American Anthony Tucker scattered 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Locals Chen Ching-Huan and Su Yi-China produced 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Taichung.

The HeroBears absorbed their second straight loss and dropped to a tie at 8-6 with the Suns.

Taiwan, though, edged Taichung for third place by virtue of holding the lead in their season series, 3-2.

American Ramon Galloway led the HeroBears in the loss with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while former Meralco Bolts reinforcement Diamond Stone had 18 points and 7 rebounds. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
