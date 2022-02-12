Sports
Brickman, Kaohsiung get back at Heading, Taichung in T1 League

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Brickman and the top-seeded Kaohsiung Aquas returned to their winning ways in the T1 League in Taiwan with an 87-71 demolition of Jordan Heading and the Taichung Suns.

The Filipino-American guard Brickman, who leads the league in assists, filled up the stat sheet anew for Kaohsiung, finishing with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals in the victory.

Heading, the former Gilas Pilipinas sharpshooter, meanwhile, tallied 16 points on a dismal 3-of-12 shooting clip from downtown, together with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the losing effort.

With the win, the Aquas improved their record to 10-3, while the Suns, who saw their impressive five-game winning streak come to an end, dropped to 7-6 in the standings.

Coming off stinging back-to-back losses, Kaohsiung came out with guns blazing and quickly built a comfortable double-digit lead at halftime, 48-34.

The Aquas never looked back the rest of the way as they even stretched their advantage to as many 23 points, 87-64, late in the final frame. 

Mindaugas Kuspas led the way for Kaohsiung with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Xavier Alexander added 15 markers and 6 boards.

On the other side, Sani Sakakini paced Taichung with his own monster double-double of 24 points and 22 rebounds.

Brickman and the Aquas will look to make it two in a row when they face Fil-Am forward Caelan Tiongson and the Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday, February 13, while Heading and the Suns will return to action on Sunday, February 20, against the TaiwanBeer HeroBears. – Rappler.com 

