Brickman, Kaohsiung get back at Heading, Taichung in T1 League

GET EVEN. Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas finally figure out Jordan Heading's Taichung Suns.

Jason Brickman fills up the stat sheet as the league-leading Kaohsiung Aquas snap a two-game losing skid in the T1 League in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Brickman and the top-seeded Kaohsiung Aquas returned to their winning ways in the T1 League in Taiwan with an 87-71 demolition of Jordan Heading and the Taichung Suns.

The Filipino-American guard Brickman, who leads the league in assists, filled up the stat sheet anew for Kaohsiung, finishing with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals in the victory.

Heading, the former Gilas Pilipinas sharpshooter, meanwhile, tallied 16 points on a dismal 3-of-12 shooting clip from downtown, together with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the losing effort.

With the win, the Aquas improved their record to 10-3, while the Suns, who saw their impressive five-game winning streak come to an end, dropped to 7-6 in the standings.

Coming off stinging back-to-back losses, Kaohsiung came out with guns blazing and quickly built a comfortable double-digit lead at halftime, 48-34.

The Aquas never looked back the rest of the way as they even stretched their advantage to as many 23 points, 87-64, late in the final frame.

Mindaugas Kuspas led the way for Kaohsiung with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Xavier Alexander added 15 markers and 6 boards.

On the other side, Sani Sakakini paced Taichung with his own monster double-double of 24 points and 22 rebounds.

Brickman and the Aquas will look to make it two in a row when they face Fil-Am forward Caelan Tiongson and the Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday, February 13, while Heading and the Suns will return to action on Sunday, February 20, against the TaiwanBeer HeroBears. – Rappler.com