Brickman, Kaohsiung stretch win streak in Taiwan league as Tiongson, Taoyuan fall

Delfin Dioquino
MANILA, Philippines – Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas tightened their grip on the top spot in the T1 League in Taiwan with a 116-82 road rout of the Taoyuan Leopards at the Chung Yuan University Gymnasium on Saturday, January 15.

Brickman delivered 17 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds as the Aquas clinched their fifth straight win and hiked their league-best record to 9-1.

Kaohsiung led by just 7 points after the opening period before it pulled away in the middle quarters, where it outscored Taoyuan 60-38 to build a 29-point cushion going into the final salvo.

Hu Long-Mao topscored for the Aquas with 20 points on top of 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals, while Lithuanian import Mindaugas Kupsas churned out a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Three more Kaohsiung players breached double figures, including Yu Huan-Ya (13), Ferrakohn Hall (13), and Yu Chun-An (11).

It was an offensive masterclass from the Aquas, who shot a scintillating 58% from the field off 26 assists.

Coming off a 27-point outburst in their previous game, Filipino-American Caelan Tiongson was limited to just 6 points to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists as the Leopards remained at the bottom of the standings with a 1-7 card.

It has been a rough stretch for Taoyuan, which has lost five straight games by a whopping average of 24.8 points.

John Gillon and Du Yu-Cheng finished with 15 points apiece in the loss. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
