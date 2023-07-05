Why a Team Lakay-Lions Nation rivalry would be great for Philippine MMA 

The formation of Lions Nation MMA – founded by veteran Eduard Folayang and bannered by fellow ex-Team Lakay stalwarts – creates a crosstown rivalry with their old squad, but it might be the adrenaline shot the local scene badly needs

MANILA, Philippines – When two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang announced his departure from Team Lakay a few months ago it signaled the end of an era, as the nearly two-decade old partnership between him and head coach Mark Sangiao met its surprising conclusion.

But with Folayang’s exit came the start of something new, something that could elevate the state of Philippine MMA even further – an era of local competition.

The seed was planted when “Landslide” announced the formation of Lions Nation MMA this past June, bringing along several former Team Lakay studs with him such as Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, Jeremy Pacatiw, Edward Kelly, and Honorio Banario.

With the formation of Lions Nation MMA, it could create a crosstown rivalry with their old squad, legendary Team Lakay, given that both camps have active stars on the ONE roster.

A clash between two bantamweights in Belingon and Stephen Loman? How about a clash between the only two Filipino performance bonus winners so far in Pacatiw and Jhanlo Sangiao? All of those are now possible, and it opens up more interesting fights in the division.

But that’s not their only chance to cross paths.

Seeing how both squads are tapping the grassroots level, unearthing the next big ONE Championship star could also be a main point of contention for both teams.

This also gives the next generation more options on where to further hone their martial arts skills while spicing things up in the local scene, given that Team Lakay isn’t the only big stable in town anymore.

Tight-knit culture

This type of competition at the grassroots level would only elevate future athletes’ skills, preparing them for when they take the next step in the global field.

On the flip side, this may not bode well for the hardcore supporters of the group, considering the tight-knit culture in Benguet and the Philippines in general.

Team Lakay, for the longest time, has had this familial image that endeared them to Filipinos who value loyalty and family bonds over most things.

But the reality of combat sports is that it takes place between two individuals, individuals who have their own ways to reach the top of the mountain.

That’s why it can’t be expected for fighters to stay on one team, especially when it’s their careers and bodies on the line each time they step into the ONE Circle or ring.

For their fans, the split is hard to take, but in the long run, it’s the adrenaline shot that Philippine MMA badly needs.

The country was given a wake up call when Pacio lost the ONE Strawweight World Title last December, leaving the Philippines without a ONE World Title holder for the first time since 2015.

Now the hunt for the next Filipino World Champion is on, and it’s 100 percent certain that Team Lakay and Lions Nation MMA will do everything in their power to get there first, and that’s a good thing.

And whether the next ONE World Champion comes from Team Lakay or Lions Nation MMA, one thing is certain – the Philippines will come out as the winner. – Rappler.com

