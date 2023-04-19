Rebuilding Team Lakay parades new stalwarts for ONE Friday Fights 13

GOT NEXT. Team Lakay recruit Adonis Sevillano looks to impress.

Team Lakay continues its new life without its top stars as the likes of Adonis Sevilleno, Carlos Alvarez, and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao show their wares at ONE Friday Fights 13

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino MMA stable Team Lakay is set to parade its two newest recruits on Friday, April 21, in a continuous effort to move on from a mass star exodus in the prior months.

Now set to take over the reins of the Baguio-based gym are ONE Warrior Series Philippines winner Adonis Sevilleno and fellow newcomer Carlos Alvarez, who have been both added to the ONE Friday Fights 13 card at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 29-year-old Sevilleno battles Road to ONE: Mongolia product Enkh Orgil in a bantamweight MMA bout as he attempts to atone for his first career loss last December against compatriot Drex Zamboanga.

However, the path to a breakthrough win for Sevilleno will be tough as Orgil currently holds a six-fight winning streak, the last two in Road To ONE: Mongolia.

Alvarez, meanwhile, will face Reza Abasi in a featherweight MMA match, where the 24-year-old Philippine national kickboxing athlete will get a golden opportunity to showcase his striking pedigree coming from a Wushu Sanda background.

Other Filipinos in the card include Team Lakay mainstay Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, who takes on Matias Farinelli in a bantamweight MMA bout.

No. 3-ranked atomweight Denice Zamboanga also returns to boost her hold on the promotion’s rankings with a battle against Julie Mezabarba. – Rappler.com