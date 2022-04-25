Team PH kicks off campaign in Badminton Asia Championships

REPRESENT. Mika De Guzman (left) and Jewel Albo will represent the country in the Badminton Asia Championships.

Jewel Albo, Ros Pedrosa, Mika de Guzman, and Jaja Andres look to advance to the main draw of the Badminton Asia Championships to be hosted by the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines will kick off its campaign in the 2022 SMART Badminton Asia Championships at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 26.

Local bet Jewel Albo will tangle with China’s Lei Lan Xi and Hong Kong’s Chan Yin Chak in Group D in a bid to advance to the men’s single tournament proper of this Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 1000 tiff.

Meanwhile, Ros Pedrosa will face Brunei’s Adnan Ebrahim and Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin in Group C, with only one player from each pool qualifying for the main draw.

Group A pits Thailand’s Adulrach Namkul and Jordan’s Bahaedeen Ahmad Aishannik, while China’s Weng Hong Yang, Myanmar’s Phone Pyae Naing, and Maldives’ Hussein Zayan Shaheed comprise Group B.

For the women’s side, Mika de Guzman takes on Malaysia’s Myisha Mohd Khairui and Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi in Group D. Jaja Andres faces Indonesia’s Stephanie Widjaya and Maldives’ Fathirmath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in Group B.

Group A is composed of Hong Kong’s Yeung Sum Yee, Jordan’s Domou Amro, and Malaysia’s Tan Zhing Yi, while Group C has Malaysia’s Siti Nurshuhani, South Korea’s Seo Jin Lee, and Hong Kong’s Saloni Samirbhai Mehta.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to compete against some of the world’s best players heading into the Southeast Asian Games,” said De Guzman. “Definitely we will do our best to win and learn from our opponents.”

“We are excited to be part of this tournament since we have only competed in two local tournaments prior to this,” added Albo.

Defending mixed doubles champion Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping of China will open their title defense against Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong and Chasinee Korepap.

The duo of Solomon Padiz and Lea Inlayo and tandem of Alvin Morada and Thea Pomar face Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei and Hong Kong’s Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung, respectively. – Rappler.com