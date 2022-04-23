Team Philippines targets top 3 SEA Games finish

TITLE DEFENSE. The Philippines heads to the Hanoi SEA Games as the defending champions.

Chef de mission Ramon Fernandez says repeating as SEA Games champion may be difficult but a top three finish remains doable for Team Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – A top three finish in this year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam.

That’s the target Team Philippines looks to set, says chef de mission Ramon Fernandez just weeks before the regional showpiece rolls off from May 12 to 23.

“For me personally… target is top three,” Fernandez, who also serves as one of the commissioners at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), told Rappler.

Despite the difficulties in training due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting to the top three is doable for the former PBA four-time MVP.

“I’m hoping for the best,” said Fernandez. “Our athletes are in the final stage of preparation as they fine-tune in practice. But that’s all we can do, we hope for the best.”

The optimism of Fernandez is based on the overall performance of the national team during the 30th SEA Games the country hosted in 2019.

With a medal haul of 149 golds, 117 silvers, and 121 bronzes, the Philippines won for the first time the overall title. Vietnam finished in second place with a 98-85-105 haul, and Thailand third with a 92-103-123 slate.

Indonesia came in at fourth (72-84-111), followed by Malaysia (56-57-71), and Singapore (53-46-68).

In previous interviews, Fernandez said he is counting on athletes who won gold for the Philippines in the last edition, and for the silver medalists to improve on their last results and add to the target of winning gold this time.

Fernandez, though, understands that repeating as champion would be difficult, a tough task considering that some of the sport disciplines that were in the 2019 meet have been slashed in this year’s staging.

One example is arnis, which won 14 gold medals, four silvers, and two bronzes during the first few days of the SEA Games, which set the tone for the domination of the national team against its regional rivals.

Now that Vietnam is the host, they are expected to figure mightily for the overall title.

“They have sports that they are expected to really be dominant,” said Fernandez, who is among those who will travel to Vietnam starting May 1 since some sports, like football, will start on May 6.

Fernandez said there are only minor delegation concerns now, including the flight details of athletes, coaches and officials, as well as the billeting since there are few events that will be staged outside of Hanoi.

Some events will be staged in the provinces of Hai Phong, Nam Dinh and Quang Ninh.

There are 987 members of the Philippine team delegation to the SEA Games, including 646 athletes and 296 coaches and officials. There are 45 non-delegation members from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) that the PSC are providing assistance in terms of booking flights and billeting.

“Hopefully no major concerns or anything before the SEA Games,” said Fernandez. – Rappler.com