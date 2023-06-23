Alex Eala, Indonesian partner ousted in Spain ITF quarters

Alex Eala wraps up a rough week, exiting in the doubles quarterfinal days after crashing out in the singles opening round in Spain

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala and Indonesian partner Beatrice Gumulya could not sustain their strong start as they dropped a gripping three-setter to Alana Parnaby of Australia and Victoria Rodriguez of Mexico, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6, in the quarterfinal of the Open Villa De Tauste-Tomas Arrieta & Altra Logistica in Spain on Thursday, June 22 (Friday, June 23, Philippine time).

In a battle between unseeded pairs, Eala and Gumulya appeared to have the edge as they broke away from a tight first set by breaking serve in the seventh game to grab the lead at 4-3 and cruise to a 6-4 win.

The Filipina-Indonesian duo continued to stay sharp in the second set by carving out an early break in the third game before holding serve to race to a 3-1 advantage.

But that turned out to be their last taste of the lead. Parnaby and Rodriguez raised their game to another gear which Eala and Rodriguez could not keep pace with as the Aussie and Mexican tandem took the next five games to clinch the second set at 6-3.

The super tiebreak showed Parnaby and Rodriguez had plenty left in the tank. They jumped to a 5-1 lead which they extended further to 8-2.

Eala and Gumulya attempted one final fightback, pocketing four straight points to narrow the gap at 8-6. That was the farthest they would go as Parnaby and Rodriguez, who took out second seeds Talia Gibson and Petra Hule of Australia in the opening round, closed out the match by claiming the next two points.

It has been a rough week for Eala, who fell in the opening round of the singles competition of the $25,000 ITF event to Australian Destanee Aiava, 6-1, 6-2, on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Filipina will gun for a bigger prize next week when she sees action in the XXVII Open Generali Ciudad de Palma del Rio, a $40,000 ITF tournament starting June 26 at the Asociacion de Tenistas Palmenos Polideportivo hard courts in Spain. – Rappler.com