Dream over for ‘Nadalcaraz’ as Spain’s best bow out of doubles

SUPERSTARS. Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal of Spain react after losing their quarterfinal match against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States in the tennis doubles of the Paris Olympics.

Not even the raucous support of a jam-packed crowd could lift the Spanish dream team of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz past their American quarterfinal foes in the Paris Olympics tennis doubles

PARIS, France – Spain’s dream team met its match as Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of an Olympic doubles gold medal were ended by American duo Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday, July 31.

Their progress had captivated the crowds at Roland Garros where Nadal won a mind-boggling 14 French Open singles crowns but their journey was ended in a 6-2, 6-4 quarterfinal defeat.

“Nadalcaraz,” as they have become known since joining forces for the Paris Games, were given raucous support by a jam-packed Court Philippe Chatrier, at times the din sounding more like a soccer arena as the fans roared for the Spaniards.

When 2023 French Open doubles winner Krajicek served for the match and went break points down, there was pandemonium inside the arena with the umpire struggling to maintain order.

The American fourth seeds somehow kept their cool though and when Krajicek sent down an ace on match point it was met by almost silent disbelief – the umpire getting off her chair to confirm the ball had kissed the white tape.

Nadal, 38, began the Games carrying the Olympic flame in the opening ceremony, but ends it without the third gold medal he craved on what could be his final bow on the Parisian clay.

As Nadal trudged off alongside the man who has replaced him as a force in tennis, fans snapped photos on their phones.

“For me personally it was disappointing to not bring back a medal for Spain,” Nadal told reporters. “I tried my best in every single minute I was on court but it was not enough.

“If this was the last time it was an unforgettable feeling and emotions. They gave me the love and support every single second and it’s super, super special to feel that.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but if that’s the last time I enjoyed it.”

Nadal also said he did not know if he would play at the US Open after the Olympics.

“I can’t give you a clear answer, I need some time but for me it looks difficult.”

Special atmosphere

Krajicek said it had been special to be part of the atmosphere, even if he played a huge role in ruining the script.

“To be in that kind of environment. You’ve got to soak it all in,” he said. “I mean, the energy was through the roof.

“We came here with a mission and we played a great match tonight, but the tournament’s not over.”

In truth Nadal and Alcaraz could have few complaints as they came up against a well-drilled partnership with the 40-year-old Ram, a four-time Grand Slam men’s doubles champion, superb throughout with razor-sharp net play.

In their two previous matches in Paris, Nadal and Alcaraz had ridden a wave of support, coming up with some inspired play to raise hopes that they could go all the way.

But this time, the 21-year-old Alcaraz, who earlier on Wednesday reached the singles quarter-finals, lacked his usual spark and served consecutive double faults to virtually hand the Americans the opening set.

There was no coming back this time and Alcaraz dropped serve to love at 3-3 – the Spaniards’ frustration showing as they disputed a line call after a sizzling Ram winner.

Ram and Krajicek face Czech duo Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek for a place in the gold medal match. – Rappler.com