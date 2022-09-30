Eala crashes out of W60 Templeton; Alcantara reaches semis in Vietnam

After a dominant start to the tournament, Alex Eala yields to a higher-ranked foe in the round of 16

MANILA, Philippines – What was a dream start for Alex Eala in the second round of the W60 Templeton came to a screeching halt as the Filipina teen was sent crashing out by seventh seed Katarzyna Kawa of Poland, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0, on Thursday, September 29 (Friday, September 30, Philippine time) at the Templeton Tennis Ranch in California, USA.

Up against the 29-year-old Polish veteran, Eala appeared to have seized control of the match as she went up 4-1 in the opening set before closing it out with ease at 6-2.

The complexion of the match changed drastically in the second set as Kawa, who has reached the second round of Wimbledon and made the main draw of the US Open, seized momentum by going up 5-2.

Although the 17-year-old Eala managed to claw her way back in the set by copping the next two games, Kawa ended the hostilities in the 10th game.

The third set was all Kawa as she blanked Eala to seal the victory that earned the 160th WTA ranked Polish a spot in the quarterfinals.

Eala, fresh off winning a historic US Open juniors title and currently ranked 291st in the WTA, reached the round of 16 after shutting out Shavit Kimchi of Israel a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Francis Casey Alcantara and Thai partner Pruchya Isaro made short work of Tommaso Compagnucci of Italy and Coleman Wong of Hong Kong, 6-0, 6-3, in the quarterfinals of the Hai Dang Cup in Tay Ninh, Vietnam.

The top seeded Alcantara and Isaro will face third seeds Blake Bayldon of New Zealand and Ajeet Rai of Australia in Friday’s semifinals of the $25,000 ITF event. – Rappler.com