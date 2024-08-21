Tennis players allege double standards after world No. 1 Sinner escapes doping ban

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP-RANKED. Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a shot during his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the 2024 Cincinnati Open.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner fails two drug tests but has been cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal, prompting several tennis stars to point out the ‘different rules for different players’

Denis Shapovalov was among players who called out what they said are double standards in the game after world No.1 Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday, August 20, an independent tribunal had cleared Sinner to continue competing, and former top 10 player Shapovalov was among those quick to suggest the Italian received preferential treatment.

“Can’t imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now,” the Canadian wrote on social media.

“Different rules for different players.”

Sinner’s representatives told Reuters they would not respond to opinions on social media.

“Jannik has been found innocent following a rigorous process and a detailed review by an independent panel,” his team added.

“The reasons are explained in the independent panel’s publicly available decision. It is not for us to answer comments made on social media.”

The Italian’s coach, Darren Cahill, told ESPN they wanted to move on from the episode.

“We’re not looking for any sorrow or anything because we are quite thankful there is no ban attached,” he said.

“He would never, ever intentionally do anything and he’s in a situation which is incredibly unfortunate.”

Sinner tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March with low quantities of the banned substance found in his system again after another test days later, but the 23-year-old successfully challenged automatic provisional suspensions.

He is now free to compete at the August 26-September 8 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year.

Sinner, who lost in the Indian Wells semifinals, was stripped of 400 ranking points and $325,000 in prize money.

The Australian Open champion, who maintains his innocence, said the substance entered his system after receiving massages from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing clostebol for his own finger wound.

‘Makes no sense’

The ITIA, an independent body established in 2021 by the governing bodies of the sport, said it had consulted experts who concluded Sinner’s explanation was credible and therefore it did not oppose his appeals to lift the provisional suspensions.

Former doubles British No. 1 Tara Moore, who was sidelined for 19 months for failing a drug test before being cleared last year, took to social media to point out the contrast between how her case and Sinner’s had been handles.

“I guess only the top players’ images matter,” Moore wrote.

“I guess only the independent tribunal’s opinion on the top players is taken as sound and right. Yet, they question them in my case. Just makes no sense.”

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations.

It was reduced to nine months in March, however, following an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which was established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020, said there had to be consistency in the system.

“Players winning anti-doping violation appeals is generally good,” said Ahmad Nassar, an executive director of the player advocacy group.

“But we have to have clear, consistent processes for all players. Whether ranked 1, 100 or 1,000; whether man or woman. And no matter what region of the world they may call home.”

Tuesday’s decision is still subject to potential appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency or the Italian Anti-Doping Agency.

An ITIA spokesperson said the case had been treated like any other.

“Ultimately, the outcome was decided by an independent tribunal, and the player was provided every opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding the Anti-Doping Rule Violation, in-line with the WADA and Tennis Anti-Doping Programme rules,” the spokesperson added.

“We understand that the rules can be confusing, and remain committed to being as transparent as we can within them. We welcome conversations with all players about the work that we do, and invite players to discuss their concerns with us.”

Australian Nick Kyrgios was another to criticize the decision.

“Ridiculous — whether it was accidental or planned,” the 2022 Wimbledon finalist wrote on social media.

“You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for two years.” – Rappler.com