Alex Eala advances to semis of Spain W60 event

ON A ROLL. Alex Eala needs two more wins to cop another pro crown.

Teen tennis star Alex Eala turns back another older player to stay on track of her title bid in Spain

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala made short work of Great Britain’s Eden Silva in the quarterfinal of the W60 ITF Open Amutio on Friday, July 22 (Saturday, July 23, Manila time) at the Peña Vitoriana Tennis Club in Votoria Gasteiz, Spain.

The 17-year-old Eala was all business as she scored a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of the 26-year-old Silva, who had pulled off an upset in the opening round by booting out second seed Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

The Filipina erected a 5-0 lead right in the opening set before Silva finally got herself in the match by holding serve in the sixth game. Eala, however, would close out the set in the seventh game and douse any hopes of a comeback by Silva.

The second set began with the two players tied at 1-1. Eala, who is ranked 317th in the world, took the lead at 2-1 by again breaking Silva. But the Rafael Nadal Academy star student picked up the next four games to score the straight-sets victory and secure a semifinal berth.

It will be a tough road to the finals of the $60,000 event for Eala as standing in her way next is third seed Jessika Ponchet of France, who is ranked 195th in the world.

Earlier this week, Eala was hardly tested in the opening round where she thumped Berta Gutierrez Saiz of Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

In the second round, Eala was pushed to the limit as she came back from a set down and a 2-4 second set deficit before defeating Ta-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei, 1-6, 6-4, 4-1 (retired). – Rappler.com