Alex Eala, Spanish partner reach W25 ITF semis

Just over a week after battling for a singles crown, Alex Eala and Marina Bassols Ribera click as partners to reach the semifinal round of a W25 event

MANILA, Philippines – Former foes turned doubles partners Alex Eala and Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain continued to play beautiful tennis together as they reached the semifinal of the W25 Open Generali Ciudad del Palma de Rio in Spain.

Eala and Bassols Ribera prevailed over Marta Huqi Espinas of Spain and Ashley Lahey of the United States, 6-1, 6-3, in the women’s doubles quarterfinal on Wednesday, June 29, at the Polideportivo Municipal el Pandero in Palma del Rio.

Eala and Bassols Ribera battled in the women’s singles final of the W60 VIII Open ITF Arcadis Brezo Osuna last June 19, where the Spaniard prevailed to thwart the 17-year-old Filipina’s attempt to win her first W60 title.

But the two have now put their talents together to form a formidable tandem in this week’s $25,000 event where they have won their first two matches in dominant fashion.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, Eala and Bassols Ribera opened their campaign by blanking the Spanish pair of Adriana Cortes and Patricia Rodriguez Carretero, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round.

The Filipina and Spanish pair, though, must pull off an upset to advance to title round as they go up against No. 1 seed Valeria Savinykh of Russia and Fanni Stollar of Hungary on Friday.

Eala will also take the court in the singles competition on Friday as she takes on 25-year-old second seed Jessika Ponchet of France in the round of 16.

The teen sensation scored a 6-2, 6-0 win in the opening round over Jimar Geraldine Gonzales of Chile in singles action. – Rappler.com