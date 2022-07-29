Alex Eala reaches Segovia ITF semis

WINNING FORM. Alex Eala hopes to go deep in the tournament this time.

Just days after notching her career-best ranking, Alex Eala stays on a roll in a Spain tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Boosted by her recent rise in the world rankings, Alex Eala sustained her winning ways.

Eala advanced to the Final Four after downing home bet Rosa Vicens Mas, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), in the quarterfinal of the W25 El Espinar/Segovia tournament on Thursday, July 28, at the Complejo Deportivo Open Castilla Y Leon in Segovia, Spain.

The Filipina teen, who achieved a career-best No. 282 ranking from the Women’s Tennis Association last Tuesday, will be up against another Spanish foe in Eva Guerrero Alvarez.

Despite Eala winning in straight sets, she had to toil through two grueling sets before prevailing in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 event.

Vicens Mas fought back from two games down and saved two match points to send the second set to another tiebreak. But Eala managed to steel her nerves in both sets to escape with the victory.

In the semifinal, Eala will be up against a familiar opponent in Guerrero Alvarez, whom she defeated in straight sets last July 6 in the opening round of a W25 event in Portugal.

The 17-year-old Eala overpowered Russia’s Maria Bondarenko in the first round on Tuesday, 6-4, 6-3. She followed this up with a second-round conquest of 27-year-old Amy Zhu of the United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Eala is fresh from a semifinal appearance from the previous week’s W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz Open Amutio also in Spain. – Rappler.com