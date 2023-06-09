Alex Eala earns another sweep, advances to W25 Madrid quarters

PUMPED UP. Alex Eala has been hard at work in the international tennis circuit.

The Philippines' Alex Eala has yet to drop a set in the W25 Madrid in Spain as she demolishes American Alana Smith

MANILA, Philippines – Make it three straight quarterfinal appearances for Alex Eala in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tour.

Eala clinched her spot in the last eight of the W25 Madrid in Spain after earning a 6-4, 6-4 win over qualifier Alana Smith of the United States on Friday, June 9.

The win marked the second time Eala beat Smith as the Filipina cruised to a shutout 6-0, 6-0 win over the American in the qualifying draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in the USA last year.

Although not as dominant this time, Eala still proved to be the superior player, disposing of Smith in 1 hour and 45 minutes a day after clinching a straight-set victory over American Jessica Failla in the opening round.

Off a 2-2 deadlock in the second set, Eala nailed four of the next six games, twice breaking Smith, to secure another sweep.

Eala, ranked No. 266 in the world, will face an American for the third consecutive time as she tangles with Makenna Jones.

The 18-year-old is coming off her third pro ITF title after ruling the W25 Yecla in Spain over the weekend. – Rappler.com