Alex Eala crashes out in singles, doubles of ITF W60 Chiasso 

Filipina teen Alex Eala struggles to find her groove at the start of the clay court season

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala’s clay court season got off to a horrendous start as she was sent crashing out in both the singles and doubles events of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W60 Chiasso Open in Switzerland.

The 17-year-old Eala could not find her groove in the opening round of the singles competition as she was thoroughly outclassed by 32-year-old Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik of Romania, 6-0, 6-2, on Wednesday, April 12, at the Tennis Club Chiasso.

The Romanian veteran, currently 219th in the world, reached a career-high ranking of 59th and has won 11 ITF titles. She has also made the main draw of all four Grand Slam events.

She used her experience to the hilt and did her homework as she exploited what is now an open secret in the pro circuit, Eala’s weak serve.

Cadantu-Ignatik immediately broke serve in the opening game of the first set. She in fact converted three break points as she took the fight out of the 215th world ranked Eala from the get-go.

It was not until the third game of the second set that Eala finally held serve to earn for herself her first game point for the match at 1-2.

But any hopes of a comeback was immediately quelled by Cadantu-Ignatik, who claimed the next three games as Eala faced an insurmountable 1-5 deficit.

Eala did manage to hold serve the next game but that was the closest she would get as Cadantu-Ignatik sealed the match in the eighth game.

So dominant was Cadantu-Ignatik that she never faced a break point the entire match and won 55 points as against to just 34 by her Filipina foe.

Eala also was eliminated on Tuesday in the doubles competition as she and 19-year-old Czech Barbora Palicova lost in heartbreaking fashion to fourth seeds Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic and Indonesian veteran Beatrice Gumulya, 6-3, 4-6, 13-11.

Eala and Palicova seemed on their way to a monumental comeback after bagging the second set and saving a couple of match points in the decider.

The teenage duo even had a chance to close out the match and pull off an upset after they led 11-10 in the third set. They could not, however, convert after as they allowed Siskova and Gumulya to pocket the next three points for the match.

Eala is set to remain in Switzerland as she prepares for next week’s Raiffeisen Belliinzona Ladies Open by Rado, an ITF $60,000 event. – Rappler.com