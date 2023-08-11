Alex Eala prevails over doubles partner, reaches ITF  Britain quarters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Philippine teen standout Alex Eala takes down Australian Destanee Alava to advance to the ITF Great Britain quarterfinal, just hours before playing on the same side as doubles partners

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala came back from a set down to prevail over her doubles partner Destanee Alava of Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinal of the Roehampton W25K GB Pro Series on Thursday, August 10 at The National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, Great Britain.

Eala, though, failed to sustain her winning form a couple of hours after their singles three-setter as the Filipina ace, teaming up with Alava this time, fell short in the doubles competition.

The pair could not pull off an upset as they yielded to top seeds Talia Gibson and Petra Hule of Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Eala, seeded sixth in the singles event, found herself unable to recover from a service break in the opening set of their second-round match, which went Alava’s way, 6-3.

The 18-year-old Eala regained her bearing in the second set, racing to a 3-1 lead only for Alava to fight back and level the count at 3-3.

After the score remained tied until the 10th game, Eala held serve then broke Alava in the 12th game, 7-5, to even the match at one set apiece.

The third set would be a different story altogether. Eala appeared stronger and maintained the consistency of her serves and groundstrokes which the 23-year-old Alava struggled to keep pace with.

Eala raced to a 4-1 edge and did not allow her opponent to get any closer before eventually holding serve in the ninth game to snatch the victory in the match that lasted two hours and 32 minutes .

Eala, currently 250th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) world ranking, registered five aces while only committing a single double fault. She also scored 102 total points in the entire match, compared to just 90 total points converted by Alava.

This is the second straight week that Eala has made the quarterfinals of an ITF event after also reaching the final eight of last week’s W60 Barcelona.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Eala will need to be at her sharpest as she is set to face No. 1 seed Australian Priscilla Hon.

The 25-year-old Hon has eight ITF career titles and has played in the main draw of the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open. – Rappler.com