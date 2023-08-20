Alex Eala loses steam late, falls in ITF Great Britain finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala's bid for back-to-back ITF titles falls short with a loss to Australian Destanee Alava in the W25 Aldershot Great Britain Pro Series finals

MANILA, Philippines – There would be no third set comeback this time around for Alex Eala.

Her quest for back-to-back ITF titles was halted by Destanee Alava of Australia, who prevailed over the Filipina in the finals of the ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, on Sunday, August 20.

The third seeded Eala was gunning not only for her second straight title but also for revenge against the sixth seeded Alava. The two faced each other in the opening round of the ITF W25+H Tauste-Zaragoza tournament last June with Alava winning easily, 6-1, 6-2.

Eala seemed on her way to exact vengeance after a convincing first set triumph over Alava where the 2022 US Open girls champion did not face any break point.

Alava came out strong in the second set, zooming to a 5-1 lead, but Eala staged a furious rally to close in at 5-4, only for Alava to recover with a service break to even the match at a set apiece.

The third set proved to be anti-climactic, with the 23-year-old Australian breaking Eala multiple times to jump to an insurmountable 5-0 lead which proved too much for the Filipina teen tennis ace to overhaul.

It was still an impressive run for Eala who just last week emerged champion of the ITF W25K Roehampton GB Pro Series. – Rappler.com