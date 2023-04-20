Tough luck continues as Alex Eala exits early in ITF Bellinzona

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala still can’t catch a break in the 2023 pro circuit season as she crashes out early for the third straight time

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala’s slump continues as the 15th-seeded Filipina crashed out in the second round of the Raiffeisen Bellinzona Ladies Open against unseeded Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie of Romania, 7-5, 6-1, in Switzerland on Wednesday, April 19.

The 17-year-old Eala drew an opening-round bye while the 25-year-old Ghioroaie had to overcome former world No. 108 Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia in three grueling sets in the first round on Tuesday.

But the Romanian world No. 404 appeared fresher as she broke Eala in the very first game to open the match then held serve to go up 2-0.

Eala bounced back to level the count at 2-2, only to get broken anew in the fifth game.

The Filipina appeared to have finally gotten her bearings after she took her first lead at 4-3. And even as Ghioroaie tied the score, Eala had the chance to go a set up after holding serve to maintain a 5-4 advantage.

But Ghioroaie proved steadier in the trenches, holding serve twice while earning another crucial service break in the 11th game which spelled doom for Eala.

The second set offered Eala a new lease on life as she went up 1-0.

But the Filipina teen’s early hopes to extend the match to a deciding set got quickly quashed by the Romanian, who did not allow Eala any more points after.

Ghioroaie pocketed the next six games to claim a ticket to the third round of the $60,000 ITF event.

In the entire match, Ghioroaie broke serve six times and also scored 70 total points while limiting Eala to just 55.

Eala has had a rough start to her 2023 season in the pro circuit as she got eliminated right in her opening match for the third straight time. Her world ranking also slipped to 257 from a high of 214.

She was booted out in the opening rounds of the ITF W60 Chiassos last week, also in Switzerland, and the WTA Miami Open in March.

Eala’s best performance this year has been in the ITF W60 Trnava in Slovakia where she made the second round. – Rappler.com