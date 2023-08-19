Alex Eala rockets to ITF W25 Aldershot semis with near-flawless game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRINDING. Alex Eala goes for a forehand during an ITF event.

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala dominates American Jenna de Falco in the ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series quarterfinals on the way to the semis against UK's Katy Dunne

MANILA, Philippines – When Alex Eala is in her element, it is pretty hard to stop her.

Unseeded American Jenna de Falco found this out the hard way as Eala pummeled her from baseline to the net post en route to a 6-1, 6-2 conquest in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series in Great Britain on Friday, August 18.

De Falco was coming off two impressive ones, including a straight set trashing of Japanese veteran Erika Sema who defeated Eala in a Thailand ITF event in 2022.

But the third seeded Eala asserted her dominance right from the start, leaving the 20-year-old De Falco in the dust of a 1-1 tie as the Filipina broke serve twice and captured five straight games to cruise to a 6-1 first set win.

There would be no let-up in the second set.

Eala again scored two service breaks and never really allowed De Falco to get close in the second, closing out in the eight game to seal the match after an hour and twenty eight minutes.

So dominant was Eala that she did not face a single break point the entire match.

The 18-year-old Eala will be gunning for a finals berth when she faces home town bet Katy Dunne of Great Britain in the semifinals on Saturday, August 19.

Dunne scored an upset over second seed Barbara Palicova in the second round. The 28-year-old British veteran has seen action in the main draw of the Wimbledon singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events.

Eala, now the highest ranked seed left in the competition, is gunning for the first back-to-back titles of her young career after she won the Roehampton W25K GB Pro Series last week. – Rappler.com