Alex Eala stages massive comeback, books Great Britain tournament finals seat

MANILA, Philippines – In the quarterfinals of the ITF Aldershot W25K GB Pro Series last Friday, August 18, Alex Eala showed how dominant she could be when she is in her element.

On Saturday, August 19, she proved there is no quit in her even when things aren’t going her way.

The 18-year-old Filipina tennis ace staged an incredible comeback, rallying from a set down and overcoming deficits in the succeeding sets to defeat hometown bet Katy Dunne, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, to advance to the tournament’s championship round in Great Britain.

A day after overpowering Jenna De Falco of the United States, 6-1, 6-2, in a match where she did not face any break point, Eala could not seem to find her rhythm as she played catch-up most of the way in Saturday’s semifinals.

In the opening set, Eala found herself in a 3-0 hole after getting broken early. Just as she got herself on the scoreboard at 3-1, Dunne rattled off the next three games to gain a one-set advantage.

Dunne sustained her fine form in the second set and put herself a game away from winning the match at 5-3. That was when Eala began to grind out what would turn out to be one of the most epic fight backs of her career.

On the brink of elimination, Eala dug deep to tie the count at 5-5 and forced a tiebreak where she pulled away from a 2-2 count to go up 5-2. Dunne threatened to catch up at 5-4, but Eala managed to fend off her British foe to win the second set.

The decider saw Eala getting broken anew as she fell behind at 2-0, but she finally managed to string points together to win five straight games to jump to a 5-2 lead in the third set which she would close out in the 9th game to end the match after three hours and thirty eight minutes.

In the finals on Sunday, August 20, Eala will be up against sixth seed Destanee Alava of Australia who was her doubles partner just last week in the Roehampton W25K GB Pro Series where they reached the quarterfinals.

The two also faced off last June when the 23-year-old Alava ousted Eala, 6-1, 6-2, in the opening round of the ITF W25+H Tauste-Zaragoza tournament. – Rappler.com