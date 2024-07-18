Alex Eala cruises to 2nd round of Spain ITF W100

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

READY. Alex Eala in action during the W25 Yecla event of the ITF Tour.

Alex Eala follows up on her doubles win with an equally dominant victory in the opening round of singles action in a Spain ITF W100 tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The quest to make the US Open main draw is off to a promising start for Alex Eala, who kicked off the second part of the hard court season with two impressive showings.

The 19-year-old followed up her straight-set doubles win with partner Estelle Cascino with an equally dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory over 21-year-old Dutch-Vietnamese qualifier Lian Tran in the opening round of the singles competition in the ITF W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz on Wednesday, July 17.

Now ranked a career-high 155 in the world, Eala dropped her serve right in the opening game of the match but kept her wits together by breaking the world No. 610 Tran in the very next game.

Eala took over from then on, erecting a 5-2 lead. Tran attempted a rally by breaking Eala in the ninth, but the Filipino thwarted Tran’s hopes to extend the set further when the Filipino answered back in the 10th game with her own service break.

The second set saw the fifth seeded Eala drop serve anew to fall behind 1-2. But just like in the first set when she came back with ferocious intent after losing her serve, Eala blanked Tran the rest of the way and claimed the next five games.

The match held at Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club in Spain was all over after an hour and 10 minutes.

Eala will now advance to the second round where she will be up on Thursday, July 18, against a dangerous foe in 24-year-old Lucia Cortez Llorca of Spain.

Ranked 385th in the world, Cortez Llorca is coming off a finals appearance on July 7 in the ITF W35 Getxo in Spain, which was played on clay.

Thursday will be a test of endurance for Eala as she is also set to take the court in the quarterfinals of the doubles competition.

The Filipina and her French partner, 28-year-old Cascino, seek to advance to the quarterfinals where they will face 16-year-old Victoria Bervid of the Czech Republic and 21-year-old Laura Mair of Italy.

Seeded third in the competition, Eala and Cascino aim to duplicate their run in the ITF W75 Croissy-Beaubourg in France last March where they emerged champions. – Rappler.com