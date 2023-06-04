Sports
Tennis

Alex Eala books first finals of the year in Spain tiff

Ariel Ian Clarito
Alex Eala books first finals of the year in Spain tiff

WELL TRAVELED. Alex Eala continues to compete all over the world.

Rafa Nadal Academy Facebook page

Alex Eala gets a crack at her third ITF crown as she advances to the finals of the W25 Yecla in Spain

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala regained her bearings just when it mattered most to prevail over qualifier Lucia Peyre of Argentina, 6–3, 5-7, 6-4, in the semifinals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) I Open Internacional Feminine at Court 1 of the Yecla Club de Tenis in Fuenteálamo in Spain on Saturday, June 3 (Sunday, June 4, Manila time).

Eala, seeded second in the $25,000 event, started strong by going up 3-0 in the opening set. After Peyre got back in the match by capturing the next two games, Eala reasserted herself by breaking then holding serve at love to go up 5-2 before she closed out the sent in the ninth game.

The battle of the teens between the 18-year-old Filipina and the Argentine seemed headed to an abbreviated finish when Eala went up 4-2 in the second set. But Peyre showed uncanny resilience for a 17-year-old as she won the next three games to take the lead at 5-4 on her way to extending the match to a decider. 

Eala, however, was determined to not miss out on her first finals appearance in the pro circuit this year.

She raced to a 3-0 to regain momentum. Peyre attempted to fight back, but in the two instances she broke Eala’s serve, the Filipina second seed broke right back to put herself in a position to end the match at 5-2.

Peyre made a last-minute surge and pocketed the next two games to cut the deficit to 4-5, but Eala did not succumb to pressure and held serve in the 10th game to secure the victory and a spot in the finals.

Eala will be facing Sweden’s Valentina Ryser, an opponent four years older, for a shot at her third ITF title. – Rappler.com

